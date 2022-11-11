National Storage Affiliates Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

National Storage Affiliates Tru found using ticker (NSA) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 40 and has a mean target at 51.77. With the stocks previous close at 37.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.9 while the 200 day moving average is 52.68. The market cap for the company is $5,254m. Find out more information at: https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

The potential market cap would be $7,269m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.