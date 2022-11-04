National Storage Affiliates Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.9% Upside

National Storage Affiliates Tru with ticker code (NSA) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 43 and has a mean target at 52.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.37 while the 200 day moving average is 53.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,840m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

The potential market cap would be $6,482m based on the market concensus.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.