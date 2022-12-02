National Storage Affiliates Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

National Storage Affiliates Tru with ticker code (NSA) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 40 with a mean TP of 50.59. Now with the previous closing price of 39.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The day 50 moving average is 40.22 and the 200 day MA is 51.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,615m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

The potential market cap would be $7,135m based on the market concensus.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.