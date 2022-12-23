Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

National Storage Affiliates Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

National Storage Affiliates Tru with ticker code (NSA) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 45.64. Now with the previous closing price of 36.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.4%. The day 50 moving average is 39.13 while the 200 day moving average is 49.53. The market cap for the company is $5,091m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

The potential market cap would be $6,434m based on the market concensus.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

