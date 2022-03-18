National Storage Affiliates Tru – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

National Storage Affiliates Tru found using ticker (NSA) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 60 and has a mean target at 69.77. With the stocks previous close at 60.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day MA is 61.23 while the 200 day moving average is 58.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,209m. Find out more information at: https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

The potential market cap would be $9,434m based on the market concensus.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.