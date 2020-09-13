National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

National Retail Properties found using ticker (NNN) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 40. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.11 while the 200 day moving average is 35.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,431m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nnnreit.com

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

