National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

National Retail Properties with ticker code (NNN) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 31 with a mean TP of 40.45. Now with the previous closing price of 38.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 36.48 and the 200 day MA is 34.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,426m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nnnreit.com

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

