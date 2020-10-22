National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

National Retail Properties found using ticker (NNN) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 31 and has a mean target at 40.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,935m. Find out more information at: http://www.nnnreit.com

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

