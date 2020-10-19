National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

National Retail Properties with ticker code (NNN) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 40.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.04 and the 200 day MA is 34.35. The market cap for the company is $5,933m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nnnreit.com

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

