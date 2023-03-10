National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

National Retail Properties with ticker code (NNN) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 46 with a mean TP of 49.85. Now with the previous closing price of 44.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day MA is 46.46 and the 200 day moving average is 44.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,080m. Company Website: https://www.nnnreit.com

The potential market cap would be $8,955m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.