National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

National Retail Properties found using ticker (NNN) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 46.16. Now with the previous closing price of 42.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.05 and the 200 day moving average is 43.73. The market cap for the company is $7,552m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nnnreit.com

The potential market cap would be $8,251m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.