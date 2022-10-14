Follow us on:

National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

National Retail Properties with ticker code (NNN) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 48.08. With the stocks previous close at 38.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.93 while the 200 day moving average is 44.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,955m. Company Website: https://www.nnnreit.com

The potential market cap would be $8,583m based on the market concensus.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

