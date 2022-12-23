National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

National Retail Properties with ticker code (NNN) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 42 with a mean TP of 46.71. With the stocks previous close at 45.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.91 while the 200 day moving average is 44.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,131m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nnnreit.com

The potential market cap would be $8,345m based on the market concensus.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.