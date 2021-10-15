National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

National Retail Properties with ticker code (NNN) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 48 with a mean TP of 52.5. Now with the previous closing price of 45.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day MA is 45.45 while the 200 day moving average is 46.73. The market cap for the company is $8,062m. Find out more information at: http://www.nnnreit.com

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.