National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

National Retail Properties found using ticker (NNN) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 48 with the average target price sitting at 52.17. Now with the previous closing price of 45.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,036m. Company Website: https://www.nnnreit.com

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.