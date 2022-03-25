National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

National Retail Properties with ticker code (NNN) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56 and 45 with a mean TP of 49. Now with the previous closing price of 43.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.4 and the 200 day MA is 45.86. The company has a market cap of $7,651m. Company Website: https://www.nnnreit.com

The potential market cap would be $8,703m based on the market concensus.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.