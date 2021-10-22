National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

National Retail Properties found using ticker (NNN) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 48 with the average target price sitting at 52.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.29 while the 200 day moving average is 46.77. The market cap for the company is $8,099m. Company Website: http://www.nnnreit.com

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.