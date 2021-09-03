Twitter
National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

National Retail Properties found using ticker (NNN) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 52.42. With the stocks previous close at 47.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.95 and the 200 day moving average is 46.37. The market cap for the company is $8,364m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nnnreit.com

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

