National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

National Retail Properties with ticker code (NNN) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 47.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.36. The company has a market cap of $8,350m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nnnreit.com

The potential market cap would be $8,492m based on the market concensus.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.