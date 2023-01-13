National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

National Retail Properties found using ticker (NNN) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 43 calculating the mean target price we have 47.86. With the stocks previous close at 47.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.0%. The day 50 moving average is 45.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,586m. Company Website: https://www.nnnreit.com

The potential market cap would be $8,671m based on the market concensus.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.