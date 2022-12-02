National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

National Retail Properties found using ticker (NNN) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 46.71. Now with the previous closing price of 46.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of .8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.87. The market cap for the company is $8,250m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nnnreit.com

The potential market cap would be $8,313m based on the market concensus.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.