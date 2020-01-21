National Instruments Corporatio – Consenus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

National Instruments Corporatio with ticker code (NATI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 46. Now with the previous closing price of 46.08 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.67 and the 200 day MA is 42.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,010m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ni.com

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data. The company’s application software comprises TestStand, which is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; VeriStand, a ready-to-use software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution with integrated hardware options for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace and defense industries, as well as government agencies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.