National Health Investors, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

National Health Investors, Inc. found using ticker (NHI) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 55 and has a mean target at 58.2. With the stocks previous close at 53.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.73 and the 200 day MA is 58.41. The market cap for the company is $2,334m. Company Website: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,529m based on the market concensus.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.