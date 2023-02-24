National Health Investors, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

National Health Investors, Inc. with ticker code (NHI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 58.2. With the stocks previous close at 53.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.88 while the 200 day moving average is 58.38. The market cap for the company is $2,395m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,585m based on the market concensus.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.