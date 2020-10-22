National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 61.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.99. The company has a market cap of $2,482m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nhireit.com

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

