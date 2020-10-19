National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 61.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 62.13 while the 200 day moving average is 58.62. The market cap for the company is $2,602m. Find out more information at: http://www.nhireit.com

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn