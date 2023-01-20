National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 60.83. Now with the previous closing price of 55.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day MA is 54.86 and the 200 day moving average is 58.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,433m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,656m based on the market concensus.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.