National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 56 with the average target price sitting at 69.63. Now with the previous closing price of 67.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day MA is 66.98 while the 200 day moving average is 69.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,075m. Company Website: http://www.nhireit.com

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.