National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

National Health Investors found using ticker (NHI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 55 and has a mean target at 60.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The 50 day MA is 56.15 while the 200 day moving average is 62.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,740m. Company Website: https://www.nhireit.com
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
