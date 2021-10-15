National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 63 and has a mean target at 68.67. With the stocks previous close at 55.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.4%. The day 50 moving average is 56.79 while the 200 day moving average is 65.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,562m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nhireit.com

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.