National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 77 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 70.14. Now with the previous closing price of 57.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,635m. Find out more information at: http://www.nhireit.com

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.