National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 62.33. Now with the previous closing price of 51.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.74 while the 200 day moving average is 58.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,367m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,853m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.