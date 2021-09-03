National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

National Health Investors found using ticker (NHI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 70.14. With the stocks previous close at 60.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.9%. The day 50 moving average is 64.12 and the 200 day moving average is 68.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,824m. Find out more information at: http://www.nhireit.com

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.