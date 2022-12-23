National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 58 calculating the mean target price we have 61.5. Now with the previous closing price of 54.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.41. The market cap for the company is $2,355m. Find out more information at: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,680m based on the market concensus.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.