National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 47 and has a mean target at 61.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.63 and the 200 day MA is 58.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,498m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,822m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.