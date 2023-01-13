National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

National Health Investors found using ticker (NHI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 60.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day MA is 54.81 and the 200 day MA is 58.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,397m. Company Website: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,696m based on the market concensus.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.