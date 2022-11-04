National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

National Health Investors found using ticker (NHI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 47 and has a mean target at 61.67. Now with the previous closing price of 55.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.4. The company has a market cap of $2,458m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,754m based on the market concensus.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.