National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

National Health Investors found using ticker (NHI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 60.83. Now with the previous closing price of 54.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.21 and the 200 day moving average is 63.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,554m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nhireit.com

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.