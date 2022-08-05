National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.8% Downside

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 58.43. With the stocks previous close at 64.05 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.8%. The day 50 moving average is 60.88 and the 200 day MA is 57.19. The market cap for the company is $2,923m. Find out more information at: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,667m based on the market concensus.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.