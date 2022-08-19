National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.8% Downside

National Health Investors found using ticker (NHI) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 61. With the stocks previous close at 65.48 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.8%. The 50 day MA is 62.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,916m. Company Website: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,716m based on the market concensus.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.