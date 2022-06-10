Twitter
National Health Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

National Health Investors with ticker code (NHI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 64 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 57.14. Now with the previous closing price of 60.72 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 56.13 while the 200 day moving average is 56.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,833m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,666m based on the market concensus.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

