National Grid will today host ‘Grid Guide To… The Future of Gas’ virtual event

National Grid plc (LON:NG) is today hosting their ‘Grid Guide To… The Future of Gas’ virtual event. This is the first in our virtual education series on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) topics.

The event will provide an opportunity to hear from our experts across our UK, US and NGV businesses, giving the market a deeper understanding of today’s themes and the innovative projects we are working on.

Please click here to join us for today’s event, which will begin at 14.00GMT (registration required).

Today’s speakers will be:

John Pettigrew, CEO

Cordi O’Hara, Chief Operating Officer, Gas

Sheri Givens, VP Head of Regulatory Strategy

Antony Green, Project Director – Hydrogen

Martin Cook, Business Development Director, National Grid Ventures

There will be an opportunity for Q&A after today’s presentations; to take part please use the phone numbers below, or the ‘Ask a question’ tab within the webcast screen.

Typed questions will be asked anonymously unless you request for yours to be attributed.

No material updates on current trading will be provided.

Phone numbers to participate in the Q&A:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

United Kingdom (Toll Free): 0800 640 6441

United States (Local): 1 646 664 1960

All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999

Participant access code: 560619 – you will be greeted by an operator to register

All presentations and a video recording will be made available on National Grid’s investor website later today.