National Grid plc 7.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

National Grid plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. National Grid plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 910 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 7.6% from the opening price of 846 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 131.3 points and decreased 103 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1073.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 772.5 GBX.

National Grid plc has a 50 day moving average of 996.95 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 918.93. There are currently 3,508,280,780 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 17,260,283. Market capitalisation for LON:NG is £29,960,717,861 GBP.

