National Grid plc 29.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

National Grid plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. National Grid plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 1054 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 29.7% from the opening price of 812.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 231.7 points and decreased 149.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1073.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 772.5 GBX.

National Grid plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,007.75 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 915.34. There are currently 3,508,280,780 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 15,493,033. Market capitalisation for LON:NG is £28,445,140,135 GBP.

