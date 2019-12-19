National Grid plc 2.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

National Grid plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. National Grid plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 980 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 2.7% from the opening price of 954 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 55.2 points and increased 105 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 960 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 744.5 GBX.

National Grid plc has a 50 day moving average of 906.38 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 863.82. There are currently 3,480,726,569 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 12,743,784. Market capitalisation for LON:NG is £33,167,844,325 GBP.