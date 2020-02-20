National Grid plc 2.2% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

National Grid plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. National Grid plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 1075 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 2.2% from today’s opening price of 1052.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 64.9 points and increased 164.1 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1073.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 772.5 GBX.

National Grid plc has a 50 day moving average of 989.02 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 894.81. There are currently 3,508,270,045 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,981,261. Market capitalisation for LON:NG is £37,047,331,675 GBP.

