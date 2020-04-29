National Grid plc 17.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

National Grid plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. National Grid plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1058 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 17.5% from today’s opening price of 900.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 53.9 points and decreased 119.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1073.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 772.5 GBX.

National Grid plc has a 50 day moving average of 960.15 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 924.76. There are currently 3,508,305,232 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 15,024,228. Market capitalisation for LON:NG is £33,160,501,481 GBP.

