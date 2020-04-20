National Grid plc 15.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

National Grid plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. National Grid plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1060 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 15.8% from today’s opening price of 915.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 115.7 points and decreased 69.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1073.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 772.5 GBX.

National Grid plc has a 50 day moving average of 975.13 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 921.20. There are currently 3,508,305,232 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 16,094,552. Market capitalisation for LON:NG is £31,771,211,324 GBP.

