National Grid plc 14.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Bernstein

National Grid plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Bernstein. National Grid plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set a target price of 1080 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.4% from the opening price of 943.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 53 points and increased 79.7 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 969.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 772.5 GBX.

National Grid plc has a 50 day moving average of 920.07 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 868.61. There are currently 3,480,936,547 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 12,808,865. Market capitalisation for LON:NG is £32,679,031,878 GBP.