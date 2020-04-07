National Grid plc 14.2% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

National Grid plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. National Grid plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 1025 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.2% from the opening price of 897.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 79.5 points and decreased 46.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1073.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 772.5 GBX.

National Grid plc has a 50 day moving average of 993.90 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 919.04. There are currently 3,508,280,780 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 17,316,970. Market capitalisation for LON:NG is £30,206,297,515 GBP.

